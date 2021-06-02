Coffs Harbour Breakers make it six wins in a row to start the season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Breakers have made it a perfect six from six to start the season with a 22-point victory against the Port Macquarie Magpies during the latest round of the AFL North Coast season.

The Breakers maintained their undefeated start to the season after coming back from a 12-point deficit at half-time.

The Breakers running game kicked into gear in the second half when they kicked 10 goals to the Magpies four in their Round 6 match at Fitzroy Oval.

The Northern Beaches Blues maintained second spot on the ladder with a comfortable 62-point win against the Casino Lions.

And the Lismore Swans consolidated their top-four position with a dominant 110-point victory against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers women sit undefeated at the top of the ladder having won their fifth straight match in a row, with a 46-point victory in their top of the table clash against the Port Macquarie Magpies.

Round 7 of the AFL North Coast season is set to be decided tomorrow, headlined by a grand final rematch between the Sawtell/Toormina Saints and the Grafton Tigers at Richardson Park.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers will look to make it seven wins in a row when they take on the Casino Lions at Fitzroy Oval.

While the Northern Beaches Blues are also at home tomorrow when they face the Port Macquarie Magpies in Woolgoolga.

AFL NORTH COAST – ROUND 6

SENIORS

Coffs Harbour Breakers 14.13 (97) def. Port Macquarie Magpies 10.15 (75)

Lismore Swans 20.16 (136) def. Sawtell/Toormina Saints 3.8 (26)

Northern Beaches Blues 13.17 (95) def.Casino Lions 5.3 (33)

Grafton Tigers def. Nambucca Valley Lions (won on forfeit)

WOMENS

Coffs Breakers 9.4 (58) def.Port Macquarie 2.0 (12)

Lismore Swans 7.10 (52) def.Sawtell/Toormina 0.0 (0).

By Aiden BURGESS