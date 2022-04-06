Coffs Harbour Breakers player selected to play for NSW/ACT

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Breakers player April Devine will take her place amongst Australia’s finest young female footballers after being selected to represent her state.

The eighteen-year-old has been selected to play for the NSW/ACT team in the 2022 NAB AFLW Under 19 Championships.

Her selection comes on the back of strong performances playing for the Sydney Swans sides in the recent Women’s Summer Series.

Devine played for the Allies squad during last year’s National Championships, and is one of 24 players selected to represent NSW/ACT at this year’s championships.

Devine will look to make the Allies squad again this year, which consists of the best young players from NSW, ACT, Queensland, Northern Territory, and Tasmania.

This season the National Championships will take on a different format, with matches to be played in each state and territory.

The NSW/ACT team will play one match against the Allies W (Tasmania/NT) in Sydney on Monday, 18 April at Blacktown International Sports Park.

Following that, the best identified players from the NSW/ACT team will join the Allies to play against South Australia on Friday, 22 April and then against Queensland on Saturday, 30 April.

Devine has been a part of the Sydney Swans Academy for the past year.

Having watched the Coffs Harbour Breakers player during the Summer Series, newly appointed Sydney Swans AFLW coach Scott Gowans described what made Devine a top talent.

“April Devine is a strong defender who can play forward, a key positions player,” he said.

”She has very strong hands and pressures really well,”

Community Football and Competition Manager Paul Taylor said that Devine making the NSW/ACT side was a big step towards getting drafted in the AFLW.

“This is an important step towards this year’s AFLW draft, and with four more teams entering the AFLW competition for the next season, it gives April an outstanding chance to put herself in the shop window,” he said.

Taylor said Devine’s selection was great for female football in the region.

“Not only is this great news for April, it’s also fantastic news for female footy in the region,” he said.

“We often say that ‘if you can’t see it, you can’t be it’, and with the new Youth Girls Under 14 competition starting this season (as well as the existing Under 17 and Women’s competitions), April making it to National Championships will help drive further registrations as girls realise there’s a local pathway to the AFLW from the North Coast.”

With AFL North Coast introducing a new Youth Girls Under 14 age group in 2022 to complement the Youth Girls Under 17 and Women’s competitions, and with the region’s new partnership with the Sydney Swans Academy, there are more opportunities than ever for girls to follow in April’s footsteps.

All clubs are still accepting registrations, to find your nearest club go to play.afl

By Aiden BURGESS