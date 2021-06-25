Coffs Harbour Breakers win eight straight

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Breakers have continued their unbeaten start to the AFL North Coast season winning their eighth straight match with a 49-point win against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints at Richardson Park.

Jay Guthrie and Angus Wood both kicked four goals for the Breakers while Zach Dwyer kicked three.

The Breakers now sit more than two games clear at the top of the ladder with a perfect 8-0 record.

The Breakers women also continued their undefeated start to the season winning their sixth straight match after beating the Sawtell/Toormina Saints by 68-points, as April Devine kicked six goals for the victors.

The Northern Beaches Blues seniors maintained second spot on the ladder with a 46-point win against the Grafton Tigers in Woolgoolga.

The AFL North Coast season continues tomorrow with Round 9 matches headlined by the top of the table clashes in both the seniors and women’s between the Coffs Harbour Breakers and Northern Beaches Blues at Fitzroy Oval.

Round 8 results

Seniors

Coffs Harbour Breakers 15.9 (99) def. Sawtell/Toormina Saints 7.8 (50)

Northern Beaches Blues 14.7 (91) def. Grafton Tigers 6.9 (45)

Port Macquarie Magpies 7.9 (51) def. Nambucca Valley Lions 5.5 (35)

Lismore Swans 33.20 (218) def. Casino Lions 2.4 (16)

Women’s

Coffs Harbour Breakers 10.9 (69) def.Sawtell/Toormina Saints 0.1 (1)

Northern Beaches Blues 15.10 (100) def. Grafton Tigers 0.0 (0).

By Aiden BURGESS