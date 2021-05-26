Coffs Harbour Breakers win thriller against the Grafton Tigers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Breakers have maintained their unbeaten start to the AFL North Coast season beating the Grafton Tigers in a four point thriller in Grafton.

The ladder leading Breakers beat the reigning premiers 11.16 (82) to 12.6 (78) to win their fifth straight match to start the season.

The Breakers sit two wins clear at the top of the ladder as the only undefeated team after five rounds.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers women also sit undefeated at the top of the ladder after a dominant 66-point win against the Grafton Tigers.

The Northern Beaches Blues moved to second spot on the seniors ladder after a 35-point win against the Lismore Swans in Woolgoolga.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers seniors will look to make it six wins in a row when they host the fourth placed Port Macquarie Magpies tomorrow in the match of the round at Fitzroy Oval.

The Breakers and Magpies women’s teams face off in a top of the table clash tomorrow.

ROUND 5 RESULTS

SENIORS

Coffs Breakers 11.16 (82) def Grafton 12.6 (78)

Port Macquarie 19.18 (132) def Sawtell/Toormina 2.1 (13)

Northern Beaches 10.11 (71) def Lismore Swans 5.6 (36)

Nambucca Valley 11.10 (76) def Casino 8.5 (53)

WOMEN

Coffs Breakers 10.13 (73) def Grafton 1.1 (7)

Port Macquarie 3.7 (25) def Sawtell/Toormina 3.1 (19)

Northern Beaches 7.7 (49) def Lismore Swans 4.5 (29)

SENIOR LADDER

P W D L WIN % F A % Coffs Breakers 5 5 0 0 100 533 286 186.36 Northern Beaches 4 2 1 1 62.50 258 234 110.26 Lismore Swans 5 3 0 2 60.00 646 319 202.51 Port Macquarie 5 3 0 2 60.00 501 361 138.78 Grafton 5 2 1 2 50.00 511 320 159.69 Sawtell/Toormina 4 2 0 2 50.00 223 232 96.12 Nambucca Valley 5 1 0 4 20.00 179 470 38.09 Casino Lions 5 0 0 5 0.00 130 759 17.13

WOMEN’S LADDER

P W D L WIN % F A % Coffs Breakers 4 4 0 0 100 244 35 697.14 Port Macquarie 3 2 0 1 66.67 71 46 154.35 Northern Beaches 3 2 0 1 66.67 116 92 126.09 Lismore Swans 4 2 0 2 50.00 144 117 123.08 Sawtell/Toormina 2 0 0 2 0.00 25 93 26.88 Grafton 4 0 0 4 0.00 34 251 13.55

ROUND 6 FIXTURE – SATURDAY, MAY 29

SIR DOUG NICHOLLS ROUND 2021

COFFS BREAKERS vs PORT MACQUARIE at Fitzroy Oval – the Old Camp Yaam Nguura Jalumgal, Coffs Harbour

(U/17s vs Sawtell/Toormina – 9.50am; Women – 11.40am; Reserves – 1.30pm; Seniors – 3pm)

LISMORE SWANS vs SAWTELL/TOORMINA at Oakes Oval, Lismore

(Women – 1.20pm; Seniors – 2.50pm)

CASINO LIONS vs NORTHERN BEACHES BLUES at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino

(Seniors – 2.50pm)

GRAFTON vs NAMBUCCA VALLEY at Ellem Oval, Grafton

(U/17s vs Glen Innes – 11am; Reserves vs Northern Beaches – 1.30pm; Seniors – 2.50pm)

By Aiden BURGESS