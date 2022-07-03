Coffs Harbour Busways Depot Open Day signs eleven new drivers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ELEVEN applications to become a bus driver around the Coffs Harbour region were successfully made at Busways Open Day last week, Thursday 16 June.

The Open Day took place at the Coffs Harbour Depot where a dozen participants got behind the big wheel and were able to try out driving a bus in the back streets.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Eleven people passed the bus driving test, and the next test is to go for a longer drive, followed by a Medium Rigid (MR) licence upgrade, Driver Authority course and medical.

Many people would be nervous about driving a bus for the first time, but not retired postman and taxi driver Harry Major, who has also toured around Australia in a caravan.

“I was a postie for 42 years and it’s now time for a career change,” Mr Major said.

“I know Coffs Harbour really well and my father was a bus driver on the double-deckers in Sydney.

“It must be in the blood,” he said.

“I love fishing, lawn bowls and the outdoors.

“The split shift schedule is perfect for my lifestyle.”

The hours are ideal for people who have another casual or part-time job in the middle of the day like 58-year-old Busways bus driver George Massaad, who is also a horse dentist of 37 years.

“I drive casually for Busways as I have a love of horses, and this is my passion.

“I also used to break in horses for Bart Cummings in Randwick, Sydney,” Mr Massaad said.

“Bus driving is a luxury as it’s cleaner and physically easier.

“Busways office staff are great to work with and they’re very approachable.”

Juliana Meta, Service Delivery Manager of Busways NSW North Coast, said Busways still needs about fifteen new drivers.

“Busways is looking for casual bus drivers to do school bus runs from 7am to 9am and 2pm to 5pm Monday to Friday, plus charter runs when required.

“We’re looking to recruit new bus drivers on the NSW North Coast which includes Yamba, Grafton, Coffs Harbour Kempsey, Port Macquarie, Wauchope, Macksville, Raleigh, Laurieton, Heatherbrae and Bulahdelah,” Ms Meta said.

She said you can try out driving a bus to see if you are suited to the role at any time, you don’t have to wait for another Open Day.

So, if you fancy a Coffs Harbour job that allows you to go surfing, fishing or play golf in the middle of the day when it’s nice and warm, then check out driving with Busways.

There are opportunities to move onto permanent part-time or full-time roles.

Simply email your resume to [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI