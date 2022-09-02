Coffs Harbour City Council announces rebrand, name change to City of Coffs Harbour

THE rebranding of Coffs Harbour City Council to City of Coffs Harbour was announced on Thursday 25 August.

Council states the rebranding is to better reflect its status as a dynamic regional centre and a leading Australian destination for business and leisure.



Navigating the community’s range of reactions, Council General Manager Natalia Cowley is responding positively, saying, “When is a good time? When you have a new General Manager, a new Council and we’re about to build a new bypass – that is probably great timing.”

LGA residents have raised their concerns over the cost, suggesting it would be better spent on roads and supporting the region’s homeless.

Ms Cowley assured that rebrand project funds are not coming out of the roads budget.

“Any speculation around that is incorrect,” she said.

“It’s going to cost nothing extra than what we already have in the budget.

“We will be able to reuse the work that had already been done in the original branding exercise.”

A creative agency has not been appointed, said a Council spokesperson.

“As a progressive and rapidly changing city, it’s important that Council’s brand reflects the city’s continuing transformation into a smart, liveable and sustainable regional city with a bright future,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Paul Amos.

“We also need to plan positively for a post-bypass economy and establish an attractive and clear identity as a destination city.”

The proposed re-brand aligns with other city councils across Australia including City of Sydney, City of Melbourne and City of Newcastle, to name three.

“The main purpose of this re-brand is to remove the inward focus on Council itself and re-focus attention on the city and community that this organisation serves,” said Ms Cowley.

“By dropping the word Council, we are further emphasising that all infrastructure, services and facilities are there for the benefit of the city and its residents and visitors, rather than focus on the fact that they are delivered by Council.

“It’s important to clarify that the City of Coffs Harbour includes all villages, townships and suburbs in Council’s Local Government Area.

“However, the legal proclamation name of the city is the City of Coffs Harbour and that is why we can’t use another name for the city,” added Ms Cowley.

A further report will be brought to Council to consider new brand designs, including a new logo.

What are your thoughts on Council’s rebrand and name change?

By Andrea FERRARI