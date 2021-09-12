Coffs Harbour City Council Column: Now’s the Time to Go Local First

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COUNCIL and the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce have partnered up to be part of the national Go Local First campaign with a Coffs flavour.

Local business-owners, managers and staff are working hard to adapt to the challenges thrown up by the pandemic.

These are the friendly faces we see behind the counters we regularly visit – and they are the ones creating local jobs, providing sponsorships to local sporting teams and charities, stocking local products and using other local services in their turn.

Remember – when you support a local business, you support your local community!

So how can we all help?

Below are just a few of the ways you can give a boost to our local businesses and keep them energised for the future.

Go to the Coffs Coast website – coffscoast.com.au/golocal – for the full list of great ideas.

– Give your favourite local business a shout-out on social media – this supports the business and helps others know more about them. Invite your friends and family to ‘like and follow’ the business.

– Purchase a Gift Voucher from a local business to use now or in the future.

Gift Vouchers are the perfect way to say ‘thank you’ or ‘I love you’, celebrate a special occasion, or treat yourself.

You can even get in early for Christmas! Find local businesses that are offering gift vouchers at coffscoast.com.au/giftlocal

– Take a night off cooking and grab a takeaway, or when we are allowed, head out for a relaxing meal from one of the many fantastic places to eat and drink around the Coffs Coast.

If you’re keen to cook, purchase fresh produce from a local independent retailer or market.

– Use your ‘Dine & Discover’ Vouchers and inject these funds into local businesses.

Jump online to find Dine & Discover businesses on the Coffs Coast.

You now have until the end of June 2022 to use your vouchers!

– Staycation at home and treat yourself to a short break at a local luxury holiday home, a holiday park on the beach, a cute motel close to the action, or a resort with an indulgent spa package.

Visit coffscoast.com.au to see all the options.

Always follow the most up-to-date NSW Health guidelines to keep yourself and your community safe while supporting local businesses however you can, now and in the future.

By Coffs Harbour City Council