Coffs Harbour City Council Column: Now’s the Time to Go Local First Opinion by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 12, 2021 COUNCIL and the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce have partnered up to be part of the national Go Local First campaign with a Coffs flavour. Local business-owners, managers and staff are working hard to adapt to the challenges thrown up by the pandemic. These are the friendly faces we see behind the counters we regularly visit – and they are the ones creating local jobs, providing sponsorships to local sporting teams and charities, stocking local products and using other local services in their turn. Remember – when you support a local business, you support your local community! So how can we all help? Below are just a few of the ways you can give a boost to our local businesses and keep them energised for the future. Go to the Coffs Coast website – coffscoast.com.au/golocal – for the full list of great ideas. – Give your favourite local business a shout-out on social media – this supports the business and helps others know more about them. Invite your friends and family to ‘like and follow’ the business. – Purchase a Gift Voucher from a local business to use now or in the future. Gift Vouchers are the perfect way to say ‘thank you’ or ‘I love you’, celebrate a special occasion, or treat yourself. You can even get in early for Christmas! Find local businesses that are offering gift vouchers at coffscoast.com.au/giftlocal – Take a night off cooking and grab a takeaway, or when we are allowed, head out for a relaxing meal from one of the many fantastic places to eat and drink around the Coffs Coast. If you’re keen to cook, purchase fresh produce from a local independent retailer or market. – Use your ‘Dine & Discover’ Vouchers and inject these funds into local businesses. Jump online to find Dine & Discover businesses on the Coffs Coast. You now have until the end of June 2022 to use your vouchers! – Staycation at home and treat yourself to a short break at a local luxury holiday home, a holiday park on the beach, a cute motel close to the action, or a resort with an indulgent spa package. Visit coffscoast.com.au to see all the options. Always follow the most up-to-date NSW Health guidelines to keep yourself and your community safe while supporting local businesses however you can, now and in the future. By Coffs Harbour City Council