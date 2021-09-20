Coffs Harbour City Council Discount Compost Systems

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Council is helping residents to reduce their household green waste by up to fifty percent by recycling their food scraps in the home.

In short the aim is to revolutionise the way North Coast residents manage their household food and garden waste.

Council is offering up to fifty percent off composting systems and worm farms to give residents more green goodness for their gardens and less waste in council rubbish collections.

Along with the significant discounts residents can also receive free delivery.

To get started you can choose, depending on the amount of household waste you have and the size of your garden, which of the most popular systems on offer are right for you.

Composting, worm farming and bokashi fermentation all help recycle your food scraps into healthy additions to your soil and are all on offer at a discount.

Whether you are in a unit, house or on a rural property you can benefit from obtaining one or more of the options available.

Running a combination of systems can work well in a household as each has their advantages.

However, each household is eligible for one discounted product through the Compost Revolution program.

If you want a second product, you can still access great discounts via The Compost Revolution Australia-wide site at https://compostrevolution.com.au/australia-wide/.

The Compost Revolution project has tutorials online on how to use your compost options learning to worm farm, compost or bokashi.

You can join the compost revolution even if you don’t need a new composting bin or system by emailing [email protected].

Compost Revolution is funded by the NSW Environment Protection Authority initiative from the waste levy.

Another way to get involved is to visit the Love Food, Hate Waste website via http://www.lovefoodhatewaste.nsw.gov.au/ to learn how you can minimise the amount of food that becomes waste in the first place.

By Sandra MOON