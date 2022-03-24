Coffs Harbour City Council launch interactive children’s magazine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“MUM, Dad, we have to go there!” will become an even more familiar cry around the Coffs Coast with the release of a new magazine for children by Coffs Harbour City Council.

The QR Quest magazine has been developed by David Knight and his team, and brings print media together with technology and gameplay to advertise the attractions of the Coffs Harbour area.



The magazine gives children something ‘fun’ to do with their screen time while advertising local tourism features and businesses.

Each page in the magazine has an activity that promotes a local business, and most have QR codes that take children to a simple online game or activity.

The actual ‘quest’ requires children to find eight different posters in businesses around the Coffs Coast and scan the QR codes to collect ‘coins’ to complete the quest.

Mr Knight is an animator and programmer who works with a group of local creatives to produce TV advertising, documentaries and short animated films.

As well as the magazine, Mr Knight is currently working on a water safety animation featuring a family of ducks called ‘The Waddles’ for the The Royal Life Saving Society.

Mr Knight said he had been thinking about how, while everyone was now using QR codes, there must be other ways to use them apart from linking to websites.

He showed some ideas to a friend who suggested that he approach Council.

Fiona Barden, Section Leader from Coffs Harbour City Council’s Industry Destination Development department said, “The magazine gives young people the opportunity to explore our destination in a unique way and encourages families to move throughout the region in a fun way.

“We believe this is the first holiday activity book of its kind aimed at children.”

Mr Knight said, “The most important thing about the magazine is that it is designed to pair with a mobile phone.

“It was conceptualised, designed and developed in Coffs Harbour.

“There is no joining or sign up, and everything is a web app, so privacy is protected.”

The QR Quest Magazine is released this week and is available at tourism attractions around the Coffs Harbour area.

By Andrew VIVIAN