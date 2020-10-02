Coffs Harbour City Council Staff replace Petrol for Pedal Power

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour City Council staff are registered participants in Biketober this month.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

This means council workers are getting on their bikes for Biketober and encourage all local businesses to register and take up the challenge for commuting, health and fun.

“Cycling has seen an explosion in the numbers of people and families getting on their bikes to enjoy COVID-19 safe exercise and fun and we’re encouraging people to keep on pedalling and make it a part of your everyday routine for life,” said Andrew Davis, Council’s Sustainable Living and Community Programs Coordinator.

“It’s good for you, your kids and the environment.”

Biketober is an initiative of NSW Health and runs from 1-31 October.

It is a fun, free cycling challenge to encourage workplaces and the whole community to experience the joys and benefits of riding a bike.

It is open to everyone who lives or works in NSW.

Simply ride a bike for as little as 10 minutes or more during October.

There are lots of prizes on offer to motivate everyone to get involved.

Council staff will also help peddle the pedalling message by taking to our pushbike fleet for short work journeys, as well as swapping their cars for bikes for part or all of their daily commute to work, for catching up with friends, exercise, surf checks or simply having fun.

“We’re also going to run a Ride to Work Day morning on 21 October for staff with a muffin and coffee inducement for pedalling in even just part of the way, plus the opportunity to book a session with our resident ‘Bike Doctor’ for a free bike maintenance and safety workshop,” added Mr Davis.

Local libraries are also getting involved with a special Facebook Storytime at 11am on 14 October that will revolve around special activity packs focused on bike safety basics such as always wearing a helmet and ringing your bell to warn others you’re on the path.

By Sandra MOON