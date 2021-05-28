Coffs Harbour City Council to release draft Heritage Strategy till 2024

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A DRAFT Coffs Harbour Heritage Strategy for the next four years is set to go on public exhibition for community comment.

The draft Coffs Harbour Heritage Strategy 2021-2024 identifies how Council’s heritage program will be implemented and how its heritage advisory committee, heritage advisory program and local heritage fund will operate.

Council has allocated $29,900 in its current Operational Plan for its heritage program.



The primary goal of Council’s heritage advisory program and heritage advisor is to assist Council and the community in preserving the heritage of the area through management advice and recommendations.

Heritage items include buildings, sites, relics, heritage landscapes, precincts (such as main streets), cemeteries, archaeological sites, industrial heritage sites and movable items.

“The Draft Coffs Harbour Heritage Strategy 2021-2024 will assist in meeting what the community values in relation to heritage within the Coffs Harbour LGA,” Council documents stated.

Some of the achievements of Council’s current heritage strategy for the 2017 to 2020 period include the State Heritage Listing of the First Sikh Temple in Hastings Street, Woolgoolga, and nomination of State Heritage Listing for the Arrawarra Fish Traps, Coffs Harbour Jetty and Ulong Sawmill.

Within 2017 to 2020, Council’s local heritage fund provided $42,653 of financial assistance for owners of heritage listed properties and properties within the Sawtell and Coramba heritage conservation areas.

Council has operated a heritage advisory program for more than seventeen years, and a heritage strategy was first prepared by Council in 2003.

A report will be brought back to Council following public exhibition of the draft Coffs Harbour Heritage Strategy 2021-2024.

By Emma DARBIN