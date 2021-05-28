Coffs Harbour City Orchestra presents a concert of family favourites

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAN’T get the theme from Frozen out of your head?

Does hearing Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy stir fond memories?

Then you need to make a date in your diary for the Coffs Harbour City Orchestra’s upcoming A Family Affair concert on June 6 at 2pm.

The performance is an afternoon of music from favourite movies and well-known enchanting tunes.

The orchestra is busy preparing a diverse program of music for the young and young-at-heart with music themes ranging from pirates to dragons, dinosaurs to fairies.

“The concert will be a fabulous way for everyone, no matter what age, to come along and enjoy an afternoon with music we all recognise and appreciate,” Orchestra President Chenoa Wilson said.

The concert will also provide an educational opportunity to get to know the instruments of the orchestra with audience interactive demonstrations.

The organisers are encouraging audience members young and older to embrace their inner Batman, Elsa,

or Snow White and come to the concert dressed as their favourite movie character, with prizes for best dressed donated by BCC Cinemas Coffs Harbour and the Big Banana Fun Park.

The orchestra has expanded over the last year growing to more than 50 members aged 15 to 86, combining the youthful exuberance of our younger players with the experience and guidance of the older musicians, say the organisers.

“This will be a load of fun for people of all ages,” says Conductor Tim Egan.

“We would love to see as many young people dressed in costume come along and enjoy the thrill of a live orchestra of over 50 players.

“It will be interactive and a real hands-on experience for everyone who attends.”

The venue is Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

Tickets are $10 for adults and gold coin donation for children and can be booked online at

trybooking.com/BRFTD or at the door depending on remaining capacity.

You can find the orchestra on Facebook where they post regular concert updates.

By Andrea FERRARI