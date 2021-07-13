Coffs Harbour Comets continue trailblazing season with 20-0 win over Grafton Ghosts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Comets Ladies Tag team continued their trailblazing season with a 20-0 win over the Grafton Ghosts last Sunday at Geoff King Motors Oval.

Zahlia Keighran and Xanthi Hand scored two tries each and Jade Egar and Xanthi Hand kicked one goal each to maintain their unbeaten run in the Tooheys New Group 2 competition.

Comets co-captain Megan Danvers praised her team’s defence, who kept another clean sheet.

“It was a tough game, Grafton are a fast quality side and we knew we had to be ready, we wanted to start the game strong and the girls did that.

“They were awesome in defence and worked hard for their tries,” said Megan.

Although the Comets have been dominant in the competition and remain undefeated, co-captain Jess Moore is taking each game as it comes.

“We knew we had to come out strong for this game as the Ghosts girls are strong and the last game we played against them they nearly had us beaten.

“Megan and I are proud of the team, the girls work hard at training and have worked on completing sets for the whole game.

“Hopefully we can continue getting stronger as a side but we will take it game by game,” said Jess.

By David Wigley