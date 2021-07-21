Coffs Harbour Comets defeat South Grafton Rebels to continue seven game winning run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Comets defeated the South Grafton Rebels 22-10 winning a magnificent seven matches in a row to go top of the Tooheys New Group 2 ladder.

The Comets had a sluggish start to the season losing three of their first four matches but since turning a corner they have got stronger as the season has progressed.

On Sunday 25 July the Comets will travel to Macksville for the Indigenous round of the competition to face the third placed Sea Eagles who defeated the Comets 26-4 in their last encounter in May.

Comets president Steve Gooley explained the significance of the Indigenous round match where the Comets will be wearing a Gumbaynggirr jersey designed by former player Tony Hart to commemorate the round.

“Yes it’s a massive game because it’s first against third, but this match has so much significance because it is the Indigenous round and it will be the biggest match of the season.

“Tony Hart played for the Comets over thirty years ago and won grand finals, he is a Gumbaynggirr artist and we will be wearing his design on Saturday against Macksville to acknowledge and celebrate the Indigenous round.

“Tony’s great nephew, Buddy Hart plays in the centre for the Comets so the history runs deep through the football club.

“The shirt design is from Tony Hart’s painting ‘Way of Life’ which has significant meaning.

“We are truly honoured to wear this shirt and I know the players will play their hearts out wearing this precious jersey.

“We’ve been planning this all year and can’t wait,” said Steve.

Gumbaynggirr Artist and former Comets player Tony Hart explained the meaning behind his painting ‘Way of Life’.

“My Way of Life painting is about the lifestyle of the local Gumbaynggirr peoples.

“The sun is the beginning of a new day.

“Families would go to the beaches to gather pipis and the men would sing out in Gumbaynggirr language for the dolphins to bring the schools of fishes into the shore.

“The creeks and rivers have an abundance of fish, turtles, oysters and crabs.

“We take only what we need for a meal.

“In nearby bush there are kangaroos, goannas, porcupines and emus.

“The different colours in this painting reflect the diversity and richness of our beautiful country,” explained Tony.

Matches commence at 11am in Macksville with the under 18s, followed by the Ladies League Tag and Reserve grade before First grade kicks off at 2:45pm.

By David WIGLEY