Coffs Harbour Comets go down 26-18 to the South Grafton Rebels in the Tooheys New Group Two Rugby League

THE Coffs Harbour Comets went down 26-18 to the South Grafton Rebels in the Tooheys New Group Two Rugby League competition last Saturday evening at Geoff King Motors Oval.

The Comets made another explosive start scoring two tries in the opening period to lead 12-6 at half time but the Rebels fought back in the second half scoring three tries against the Comet’s one to take the points.

Assistant Comets coach Miles Fairbank reflected on the game of two halves.

“The first half was a tough arm wrestle, we were 12-6 up at half time, but it was still anybody’s game.

“In the second half the Rebels had over a 90% completion rate which took its toll on us and allowed them to put a few points on us.

“You are never going to beat the Rebels when they play good quality footy and complete so highly,” said Fairbank.

The Comets’ next match is against the Macksville Sea Eagles on Saturday 8 May at 2:45pm at Geoff King Motors Oval.

By David WIGLEY