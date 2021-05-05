Coffs Harbour Comets to host Macksville Sea Eagles in early season blockbuster

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League season continues this weekend with an early season blockbuster at Geoff King Motors Oval.

The Coffs Harbour Comets face the ladder leading Macksville Sea Eagles in Round 4 of the Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League season.

It’s a pivotal early-season game for the Comets having lost their last two games at home, as they face the undefeated Sea Eagles who are coming off a win against the reigning premiers Grafton Ghosts.

The Comets are under no illusion of the challenge they face against the Sea Eagles, with club president Steve Gooley stating on their social media group page that, “We will need to be at our best to take on the undefeated Macksville Sea Eagles this coming Sunday.”

The Sea Eagles are the only undefeated team left after winning their opening three matches of the season.

The Bellingen/Valley Dorrigo Magpies host the South Grafton Rebels with both sides coming off Round 3 wins.

The Magpies won their first match of the season beating the Woolgoolga Seahorses away from home, while the Rebels also won their first match of the season getting the job done away from home in beating the Comets.

The Woolgoolga Seahorses and Grafton Ghosts will look to bounce back from last start losses when they clash in Woolgoolga this weekend.

Both the Seahorses and Ghosts lost at home in Round 3.

By Aiden BURGESS