Coffs Harbour Comets too strong for Grafton Ghosts in 44-4 victory

THE Coffs Harbour Comets powered to a 44-4 victory over the Grafton Ghosts to shoot to top of the Tooheys Group 2 Mid North Coast competition as joint leaders at Geoff King Oval last Sunday.

After a slow start to the season the Comets are firing on all cylinders and made an explosive start with tries from McCauley Dawson who powered through the Grafton defence.

Steve Spence scored two tries, while Liam Dunn, Blake O’Connor, Michael Hart and Chris Watkins scored one try each and Nathan Curry kicked six goals.

The Comets have grown stronger as the competition has progressed, however coach Brandon Costin told News Of The Area they need to keep improving.

“It’s nice to keep winning after the way we started the season, we are steadily improving week to week which is what you need to do leading into the semi finals.

“We need to keep improving and we have a very tough game next week against South Grafton,” said Brandon.

The Comet’s next match is a home fixture against the South Grafton Rebels on Sunday 18 July at Geoff King Motors Oval.

By David WIGLEY