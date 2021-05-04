Coffs Harbour Comets triumph in Ladies League Tag with a 28-4 win over the South Grafton Rebels

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Comets triumphed 28-4 against the South Grafton Rebels in the Ladies League Tag to maintain their one hundred per cent winning record after three matches in the Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League competition.

Coach Scott Street was impressed with another dominant performance whose team conceded their first try in three matches.

“I’m really impressed with how the girls played against the Rebels.

“The way they stuck to our structure and controlled the game is what we have been aiming for and to see them put it all together was very pleasing.

“Our halves Elizabeth Kelly and Riki Blaikie took full control of our attack and used the speed we have out wide to our full advantage,” said Scott.

The Comets’ next match is against the Macksville Sea Eagles on Saturday 9 May at 12:15pm at Geoff King Motors Oval.

By David WIGLEY