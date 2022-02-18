Coffs Harbour couple wins more than $76,000 while celebrating early Valentine’s Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FORGET flowers and chocolates, a Coffs Harbour couple celebrated their Valentine’s Day like no other – winning more than $76,000 in Keno on Monday night.

The local players held a Keno Classic 8 Spot winning entry in draw 333, drawn Sunday 13 February 2022.

Their total prize was $76,367.50.

The winning pair admitted their heart skipped a beat when they scored the prize.

“We decided to go out for dinner last night (Sunday) for an early Valentine’s Day treat,” the winning woman explained.

“We went and ordered some dinner and played some Keno while we were waiting.

“I was watching the draw, but at first, I thought I’d only matched seven numbers – which I was stoked about.

“But then it flashed up on the screen that someone had won $76,000, so I checked the numbers again and sure enough, they all matched.

“These numbers are very special to me, so I instantly knew I’d won when I checked them again.”

The winning couple plans to use the prize money to buy a caravan to travel the country together, and to spoil their children and grandchildren.

Their winning entry was purchased at Park Beach Bowling Club.

Park Beach Bowling Club CEO Thane Duncan said the entire team was delighted for the winning lovebirds.

“It was so exciting when the win went off.

“To hear that the couple won while celebrating their Valentine’s Day is just so lovely as well. We’re stoked for them!”