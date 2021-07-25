Coffs Harbour crafting its first homegrown brewery, King Tide Brewing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOUR 40ft shipping containers delivered the contents of King Tide’s brewery to the site of Coffs Harbour’s first craft brewery.

“We unloaded our brewery and have installed it on site in a mammoth effort, and are now hooking up the electricals and automation,” Founder Josh King, told News Of The Area.



“The space has evolved so much from its original state as a mechanics garage; the most striking aspect being the outside area.

“Our builder, Allan Potts Building, has built an incredible deck which will make for an amazing beer garden and urban sanctuary.”

This is Josh and his wife Lucyna’s decade-long dream coming true – to set up a brewery in his hometown of Coffs Harbour.

‘Gypsy brewing’ over the last couple of years was a great opportunity for Josh to start a relationship with the beer drinkers of the Coffs Coast.

“The feedback was terrific and was certainly encouragement for what we are now launching.”

Beer drinkers will delight in the expanded range of beers King Tide Brewing will be delivering.

“Being a brewpub, we’ll have the luxury of playing with many beer styles not commonly put into cans or bottles in Australia, like Belgian-style beers and English pub ales.”

The past four months have seen the build and fit-out as they accelerate out of planning and theoretical into reality.

“It has been great to step away from the desk and put on a pair of boots.

“It takes me full circle back to my training as a chemical engineer – and properly put my degree to use.”

“When Lucyna and I close our eyes and dream of what King Tide Brewing will become, we see a community-centred venue; warm and inviting, serving great food and fresh tasty beer.

“One of the most pleasing learnings from this process is that we have so many skilled and hardworking tradies and suppliers in this town, who have worked so hard to help us bring the reality of Coffs’ first brewery to life.

“We are indebted to them.”

Opening this Spring, see socials for hiring campaign, @kingtidebrewing on Facebook and Instagram.

By Andrea FERRARI