Coffs Harbour Creative Art Group celebrates 50 years at Showground Gallery

FIFTY years of arty activities in the Showground Art Gallery was celebrated on Saturday 7 August by the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG).

“It’s actually 50-plus-one years, thanks to COVID’s postponement last year,” Isabella Brandli, speaking on behalf of CHCAG, told News Of The Area.



To officially open the commemorative exhibition, ‘Retrospective’, Andrew Fraser, former Member for Coffs Harbour stepped in for Gurmesh Singh, who was unable to attend owing to a family commitment.

“I’ve enjoyed a long association with the Gallery and while there has been a lot of different people I’ve worked with on the Trust, there’s been one constant – hard-working volunteers bringing it all together,” said Andrew.

“The Retrospective exhibition shows works from the archives, displayed to take visitors along a timeline, which shows snapshots of the history of our group,” Isabella said.

It tells of a group of artists working together based in Jetty High School.

“In 1958, six of those original artists decided to form a group, calling it Coffs Harbour Arts Group.

“The building they met in still stands today, on a road now named Studio Lane, thanks to the CHCAG group’s studio location.”

Through the whole timeline there are a variety of watercolours, oils, pastels showing wildlife, and flowers, as well as printmaking and fibre art, submitted by past and present tutors, along with a brief bio.

“A lot of people like to look at and paint or draw landscapes and flowers, it’s been such a common theme throughout the years.”

Long-term, Life Member, Ken Pay was honoured, and the efforts of many of the CHCAG’s stalwarts were also recognised at the opening.

Retrospective runs until 1 September.

The gallery is open 10 am to 2 pm, Monday to Saturday, with free entry.

By Andrea FERRARI