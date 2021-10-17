Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group competition winners announced

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“A HEART-FELT painting by Mary Abbott reminiscent of her long-time family Jack Russell, Tassie, has been announced as the winner of Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group’s (CHCAG) ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ art competition.

In second place was Ivinnie Brown with her The Brolga’s Dance artwork.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

This is CHCAG’s only judged exhibition and is run annually.

Col South, a renowned local artist, was chosen to judge the competition.

“This is an excellent exhibition; the artists represented should be proud of the work.

“The choice of subjects and the skills demonstrated made this an exceptionally difficult exhibition to judge.

“Because of the quality of the work, I am sure that there will be many people who will not agree with my decisions but be assured that in my humble opinion, these were the most deserving works.

“On first look there were five pieces that were standouts.

“It is difficult to make a comparison between different mediums; there are unique skills involved in porcelain painting, stained glass and wood carving.”

Sue Roberts, CHCAG President, told News Of The Area, “The judge’s comments are really important, for both artist and viewer, which is why we record them on a card which is placed next to the artwork.”

The opening afternoon at the Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery was well-attended and several artworks were sold on the day.

Members and visitors voted for their favourites in the People’s Choice, which will be announced as the exhibition closes on 1 December.

There was much anticipation before the judge’s choices were declared.

“It’s always great to see not only the number of entries submitted but the artists’ imagination, skill, and techniques on display too,” said Sue.

“Many conversations were had about where the inspiration had come from, how the artwork evolved, and how much joy artistic endeavours kindle.”

The exhibition runs until 1 December, with all artworks for sale.

The Gallery is open from 10am to 2pm, Monday to Saturday, with free entry.

Sue also announced that the club is honouring Ivinnie Brown as a Life Member of the CHCAG, recognising her 21 years dedicated and diligent service to the club.

By Andrea FERRARI