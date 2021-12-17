Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group enjoying final shows for the year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A WELL-ATTENDED Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG) Christmas Party, was held recently in conjunction with the opening of the Friday Social Painters and Sergio’s Challenge exhibitions.

The mood was upbeat, fuelled by many members and guests wearing novelty Christmas hats in a bid to win the ‘best hat’ contest.



There were three full-to-the-brim hampers drawn on the day; with lots of edible delights, perfect for holiday entertaining.

Members and guests chatted about the art on and off the walls, ideas for their next project, and general catching up.

“When COVID forced the closure of the gallery in 2020, which meant cancellations and postponements of workshops and classes, face-to-face social contact was also lost,” CHCAG’s Isabella Brandli told News Of The Area.

“Through the initiative of one of our members, the Challenge exhibition was born: a way of remaining socially connected and supported while we created our artistic vision of the Challenge photograph at home.”

These were initially displayed online via the CHCAG’s Facebook page and website.

The Challenge has proved so popular that in 2021 it became a part of the group’s permanent repertoire, along with Fabulous Fakes and All Creatures Great & Small.

The Friday Social Painters and Sergio’s Challenge exhibitions are on display at the Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery until 2 February 2022.

All artworks are for sale.

“With many of the popular classes returning, as well as new workshops, and continuing improvements to the gallery itself, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2022,” said President Sue Roberts.

“Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group was created by a group of artists and continues to be – albeit with many more members – a group of artists.

“While the focus is on art: learning, doing, exhibiting, and teaching, it also has a very strong social aspect.”

For more information, visit the CHCAG’s website or Facebook page.

By Andrea FERRARI