Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group shares freedom of expression in double exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG) will have their last exhibition for 2021 at the Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery with two themes: Friday Social Painters and Sergio’s Challenge.

The exhibition officially opens on Sunday 5 December at 2pm, in conjunction with the CHCAG Christmas Party.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Throughout the year members are welcome to attend the Friday Social Painters sessions, to work in whatever media they wish.

There is no tutor or formality – the Gallery is open from 9.30am to 3pm on the day, attendance at members’ discretion – although there is always someone there willing to help if there’s a case of ‘artist’s block’.

This freedom of expression has produced a diverse exhibition, without a particular theme, so expect acrylics, watercolours, pastels, and drawings, ranging from pets to portraits, landscapes, seascapes, and still life.

Sergio’s Challenge was initiated by group member and professional photographer, Sergio Spagnolo, when CHCAG was in its first lockdown to keep members involved in their craft.

One of Sergio’s photos was circulated to all members, to render in their medium of choice.

It was initially held as an online and Facebook exhibition and proved so popular it has not only continued for a 2021/2022 exhibition but there are now two photos: members can do one or both.

CHCAG President Sue Roberts told News Of The Area, “I am delighted with the membership, and the committee, for all their efforts throughout the past year in striving to make the gallery and studios a clean and cheery place, not only to create art but a welcoming place for our visitors.

“It hasn’t been an easy year for any of us and it’s great that we have found a way to continue with our art, alongside supporting each other and remaining in contact.

“I am looking forward to all the exhibitions coming up and admiring our members’ contributions.

“2022 will hopefully see a return to ‘normal’.

Term 1 classes will start on 7 February.

The Friday Social Painters and Sergio’s Challenge exhibition runs until 2 February, followed by a Landscapes and Seascapes exhibition from 4 February to 23 March.

The Gallery is open Monday to Saturday 10 am to 2 pm, with free entry.

For more details, check the CHCAG website or Facebook page.

By Andrea FERRARI