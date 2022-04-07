Coffs Harbour cricket season review

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANOTHER Coffs Harbour cricket season is in the books.

And it was a season which will go down in history as one of the least played due to the constant wet weather.

Here is how each club fared in the various competitions of the 2021/22 season.

Macksville Ex-Services: Had a strong season in the juniors as under 16s premiers and under 14s grand finalists.

Valleys Cricket: Fell agonizingly short of making the Premier League grand final, almost beating Sawtell in the preliminary final.

Took home some silverware for the season as second grade premiers.

Bellingen/Dorrigo: Won the under 14s title and were runners up in the second grade competition.

Were also semi-finalists in the under 16s, under 12s and third grade competitions.

Northern Districts Rebels: Were awarded premiers of the North Coast Cricket Council’s Premier League season after finishing on top of the ladder and the washout of the scheduled grand final.

Sawtell Cricket Club: Another premiership winning season for the powerhouse club taking out the third grade and under 12s premierships.

Were also grand finalists in the North Coast Cricket Council’s Premier League and T20 competitions.

Nana Glen: Were the standout side in the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s first grade competition, finishing as undefeated premiers.

The Lizards also finished runners up in the third grade and under 12s competitions, and topped the first grade’s T20 Cup.

Diggers Cricket Inc.: Finished first grade runners-up as they gave their premiership defense a good shot.

Were also semi-finalists in the second and third grade competitions.

Coffs Colts: Had a tough first season in their step up to the Premier League.

The Colts under 16s finished runners up in their junior competition, while the Colts seniors were ladder leaders in the second grade T20 Cup.

By Aiden BURGESS