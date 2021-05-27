Coffs Harbour District Darts Association

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

COFFS Harbour District Darts Association Limited at Sawtell RSL Club

Summer Comp

Monday 24 May

Minor Premiers: Fist Full of Tungsten

Fist Full of Tungsten def Thunderstruck 5-4

Warriors def Misfits 8-1

Long Odds – Bye

100s

Debra (1)

Donna (1)

Alfredo (2)

Bob (1)

Garry G (3)

Jeffery (1)

Jeremy (5)

Rob (2)

Trevor (2)

Tye (2)

High pegs

Craig (54)

Leader Board

Fist Full of Tungsten 74

Warriors 71

Thunderstruck 54

Long Odds 49

Misfits 22

