Coffs Harbour District Darts Association Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 27, 2021 COFFS Harbour District Darts Association Limited at Sawtell RSL Club Summer Comp Monday 24 May Minor Premiers: Fist Full of Tungsten Fist Full of Tungsten def Thunderstruck 5-4 Warriors def Misfits 8-1 Long Odds – Bye 100s Debra (1) Donna (1) Alfredo (2) Bob (1) Garry G (3) Jeffery (1) Jeremy (5) Rob (2) Trevor (2) Tye (2) High pegs Craig (54) Leader Board Fist Full of Tungsten 74 Warriors 71 Thunderstruck 54 Long Odds 49 Misfits 22