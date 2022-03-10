Coffs Harbour & District Eisteddfod will celebrate 50 years with Jetty Memorial Theatre event

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour & District Eisteddfod Society (CHDES) is ramping up to their fiftieth year of providing performance opportunities for local students in the performing arts.

The not-for-profit organisation is now planning to have a night of celebration and nostalgia at Coffs Harbour Jetty Memorial Theatre on Saturday July 9 to celebrate and acknowledge this momentous occasion.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

They are planning to have performances from a few of the successful 2022 students as well as video messages from previous performers.

Patrons will be welcomed by a string quartet and offered canopies and champagne to set the mood for a night of stunning performances and as an opportunity for CHDES to say ‘Thank you’ to many past committee members, volunteers, and supporters.

CHDES are now searching for contacts and memorabilia from the last 50 years, and they would love to add to the special occasion, and are seeking old photos, programmes, contacts of previous performers and memorabilia, to get in touch by email [email protected].

Tickets will be available from the Jetty Memorial Theatre website at https://www.jettytheatre.com/.

This year entries for the fiftieth anniversary Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod close on Thursday 31st March.

Sections include Dance, Speech and Drama, Piano, Instrumental, Vocal and Choirs.

Organisers are hoping for record entries after the chaos that Covid has inflicted on the performing arts.

CHDES President Debbie Waters told News Of The Area, “We are very excited to put this event on, and we look forward to catching up with participants from many of our fifty years, and hope people will come forward with memories for us to celebrate.”

By David TUNE