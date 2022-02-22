Coffs Harbour & District Sporting Car Club Host First Event Of The Year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Coffs Harbour & District Sporting Car Club finally got out of the pits and onto the track last weekend as they hosted their first event of the year following several postponements due to Covid-19.

The Khanacross at Raleigh Raceway had perfect conditions for the event designed to attract a new generation of drivers.

Committee member Bob Carle welcomed the new juniors to the sport.

“The great surprise was nine new juniors coming out, some with their own cars, some used the club’s

Suzuki, plus two new ladies participated,” Mr Carle said.

“The new committee, under their new President Steve Arthur, did a great job with all hands on deck.

“Mick Morley, the long standing treasurer had a huge job because following our Covid break everyone needed new memberships, entries, licences and so forth.

“The Clerk of Course for the day, Scott Beard, did a great job getting the event started on time.

“He gave everyone eight runs each for the day and we finished early in the afternoon.

“The courses were set out by Blair Hallberg, and ably assisted by members of the Club to set up, starting with some easy courses to let the juniors find their way and then set them where a little more driving skill was needed.

“It was great to see parents enjoying their day with their juniors.

“As the day progressed the older juniors got a bit more competitive and the difference in their driving ability was quite obvious by the end of the day.

“I am sure the next event will be very popular as word spreads of the great day that was had by all.

“Congratulations to all the competitors who ran in the other classes.

“A great big thanks to the Club and the new Committee,” said Carle.

The next event is another Khanacross which is at Raleigh Raceway on 3 April.

Results

1st Nat Johnson

2nd Scott Beard

3rd Tony Creer

Juniors

1st Jonathon Summersell

2nd Byron Burns

3rd Bryce Carter

Ladies

1st Nat Johnson

2nd Cathy Summersell

3rd Ester Summersell

By David WIGLEY