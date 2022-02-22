Coffs Harbour & District Sporting Car Club Host First Event Of The Year Coffs Coast Sport Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 22, 2022 Byron Burns in his Nissan Pulsar. The Coffs Harbour & District Sporting Car Club finally got out of the pits and onto the track last weekend as they hosted their first event of the year following several postponements due to Covid-19. The Khanacross at Raleigh Raceway had perfect conditions for the event designed to attract a new generation of drivers. Committee member Bob Carle welcomed the new juniors to the sport. “The great surprise was nine new juniors coming out, some with their own cars, some used the club’s Suzuki, plus two new ladies participated,” Mr Carle said. “The new committee, under their new President Steve Arthur, did a great job with all hands on deck. “Mick Morley, the long standing treasurer had a huge job because following our Covid break everyone needed new memberships, entries, licences and so forth. “The Clerk of Course for the day, Scott Beard, did a great job getting the event started on time. “He gave everyone eight runs each for the day and we finished early in the afternoon. “The courses were set out by Blair Hallberg, and ably assisted by members of the Club to set up, starting with some easy courses to let the juniors find their way and then set them where a little more driving skill was needed. “It was great to see parents enjoying their day with their juniors. “As the day progressed the older juniors got a bit more competitive and the difference in their driving ability was quite obvious by the end of the day. “I am sure the next event will be very popular as word spreads of the great day that was had by all. “Congratulations to all the competitors who ran in the other classes. “A great big thanks to the Club and the new Committee,” said Carle. The next event is another Khanacross which is at Raleigh Raceway on 3 April. Results 1st Nat Johnson 2nd Scott Beard 3rd Tony Creer Juniors 1st Jonathon Summersell 2nd Byron Burns 3rd Bryce Carter Ladies 1st Nat Johnson 2nd Cathy Summersell 3rd Ester Summersell By David WIGLEY