Coffs Harbour driver wins feature race at Grafton Speedway

COFFS Harbour driver Chris Corbett has won the feature race in his Late Model debut during the latest race night at Hessions Auto Parts Grafton Speedway.

Normally seen behind the wheel of his V8 Dirt Modified, Corbett made his Late Model debut and it was a memorable occasion for him scoring the feature-race win.

Driving in the Tullboro Race Store team car, Corbett took over the lead in the middle stages and from there he was never headed.

At the fall of the chequered flag, Corbett defeated Steve Van Zeeland in second and Chris Carlish in third.

The latest race night at Grafton Speedway also saw a national champion crowned, with Sydney driver Mitch Isaacs winning the Australian Microsprints title.

It was Isaacs’ record seventh Australian title victory in a memorable race night at Grafton.

Isaacs fought hard throughout the 25-lap Australian title decider with youngster Cody Geddes, where Isaacs, who had started from pole position, set the pace up until he lost the lead to fellow front row starter Geddes on lap 17.

As the laps wore down, Isaacs attempted to wrestle the lead back from Geddes, which ended in disaster on lap 23, when the pair collided, and Geddes consequently crashed heavily into the wall.

A dejected Geddes emerged from the crash uninjured but the same couldn’t be said about his NSW #76 car.

For the restart, Isaacs restarted back at the front of the field and went on to control the pace in the remaining laps and managed to defeat Andrew Baker and Brendan Hogan in second and third place respectively.

In addition to Coffs Harbour driver Chris Corbett’s win in the feature race, local drivers Andrew and Taylah Firth, Brad Stephenson and Brent Hall were in action during the V8 Dirt Modifieds.

The next race meeting at Grafton Speedway is set to be held on Saturday, 12 March with the Modlites NSW title up for grabs.

By Aiden BURGESS