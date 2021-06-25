Coffs Harbour Garden Club cancels Spring Garden Competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CANCELLED is the call-out from Coffs Harbour Garden Club referring to their annual Spring Garden Competition.

Coffs Harbour Garden Club announced recently that the Spring Garden Competition will take a break this year after 31 continuous years of giving Coffs Coast gardeners an opportunity to showcase their skills and garden artistry.



“It was a tough decision to make, and our sincere hope is for this to be a temporary recess, with the competition coming back onto the Coffs Harbour community event calendar in the future,” Club President, Margaret Hunt told News Of The Area.

“We wanted to let people know as early as possible, because we realise many of our entrants begin preparing their gardens for the competition around this time,” Margaret said.

The competition has run every year from 1989-2021 and grew to be one of the largest of its kind in NSW.

Its objectives were to encourage people to do something healthy while helping to beautify our city, to be conscious of the need to care for our environment, and to be ‘water wise’ in their gardening practices.

Judging was always done by an independent, qualified judge from out of town to ensure the integrity of the competition.

If further information is required, or you’re interested in becoming a member of the Coffs Harbour Garden Club, please call Margaret Hunt on 0434 196854 or Maria Bell on 0418 695113, both of whom will be happy to help you.

By Andrea FERRARI