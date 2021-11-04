Coffs Harbour gets one of three RFS choppers in time for bushfire season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour is one of three regional locations receiving a RFS helicopter, on-site now at Coffs Harbour airport.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott and NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rog Rogers announced on Monday 1 November 2021 that three RFS helicopters will be strategically located in Dubbo, Tumut and Coffs Harbour.

This Friday, 5 November David Elliott MP, RFS Commissioner and Gurmesh Singh MP will visit the helicopter now located at Coffs Harbour airport, with another significant announcement to be made for the Region.

NOTA will report on this in next week’s paper, out Friday 12 November.

By Andrea FERRARI