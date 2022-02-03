Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies contest Over 65’s State Championship in Macksville, Port Macquarie

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies veteran’s cricket team took part in the Over 65’s NSW Championships being hosted by Hastings Veteran’s Cricket this week.

Such has been the interest in veteran’s cricket that titles are now held in four divisions – Over 50’, Over 60’s, Over 65’s and Over 70’s.

“This enables participation at State level to the many players flocking back to the game they love,” said Graham Doust, Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies.

“Certainly the mind is willing and enthusiasm makes up for those deficiencies that the body may be experiencing!” he said.

On Monday the Coffs Harbour team faced New England on Phil Hughes Oval at Macksville.

“After a slow start the batting picked up the pace in the middle order.

“The hot and humid conditions made batting in helmets very uncomfortable with several batters having to retire early to escape the heat,” Graham said.

John Leahy scored a patient 25 before Bruce Lumb (34) and Terry Crossland (24) batted well together and a handy innings from Terry Herbert (17) pushed the score along to 158 off the 40 allowed overs.

Bruce Lumb struck early in the New England innings and finished with an impressive 4-28 off his 7 overs.

Terry Herbert (1-9) and Graham Doust (2-9) restricted the scoring for 14 overs where only 18 runs were scored.

The dismissal of David ‘the Warialda Warrior’ Jurd (LBW to Doust for 26) brought welcome relief as David had performed well the week prior in Guyra.

New England scored 9 for 124 and Coffs celebrated a well deserved victory.

Bruce Lumb was man of the match with 34 runs, 4 wickets, 2 catches and a run out to his name.

Tuesday was a different story.

Facing a very well oiled Port Jackson side on the very picturesque Oxley Oval in Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour could only manage 110 runs being dismissed in the final over.

The highlight of the innings was a very well constructed 40 (retired) by Eric Higgins.

Unfortunately the batting lineup could not replicate the previous day’s form with the accurate Sydney attack and excellent fielding smothering any chance of a large score.

Cuthbert Berenger cleaned up the lower order taking 4-8 off 6 overs and three other wickets were accounted for by sharp fielding resulting in run outs.

Port Jackson came out firing and raced to 29 before losing a wicket.

Bruce Lumb had the opener well caught by Eric Higgins and then removed the other opener.

Alas this was to be the last of the dismissals and patient batting by Robson and Berenger saw the city side home with 13 overs to spare.

Eric Higgins was named man of the match for Coffs.

“Coffs is always on the lookout for players and welcome anyone in that over 60 age bracket (or near to that) to come along to the nets at Richardson Park, Sawtell on Wednesday at 1.00pm,” said Graham.

For further information contact Graham Doust on 0414711951.