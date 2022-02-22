Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies Cricket Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Sunday 20 February, the team traveled to Port Macquarie to play Mid North Coast on Wayne Richards Oval.

The pitch was quite dry and little worn from use the previous day.

A maximum of six overs each bowler and batters retiring after facing 30 balls or scoring 30 runs with the right to return to the crease ensured that all players could be involved in the day.

Mid North Coast won the toss and elected to bat and scored 5 for 144 from their 40 allotted overs with David Relf and Chas Viner being the highest scorers.

Coffs limited the scoring opportunities with tight bowling.

Early breakthroughs by Bruce Mackie (2-27) and a miserly 6 over spell off off spin bowling by Terry Booth (1-6) set up a good day in the field for Coffs.

Strong batting from the outset kept the runs flowing for Coffs Harbour and the winning runs were taken with seven overs to spare and just four wickets falling.

John Leahy (22), Terry Booth (26), and Bruce Mackie (26) were well supported by Laurie Newland (16), Kosta Delimihalis (19) and Terry Herbert (13).

It was good to see newcomer to the game, Steve Leary, get a few runs.

Coffs man of the match went to Terry Booth who performed very well with the bat and the ball.

Next week quite a few of the “older” Coffs players will team up with colleagues from the Mid North Coast to form two sides to participate in the NSW Over 70’s State Tournament to be held over three days at Tuggerah on the Central Coast.

John Leahy, Graham Doust, Bruce Lumb, Terry Crossland and Rob McDonnell have been nominated in the 1st division team and John Lambert and Kevin Walker in the 2nd division team.

There are many opportunities to participate in Veterans Cricket.

Bruce Mackie and Graham Doust returned from participating in the Bradman T20 competition last week playing on Bradman Oval and Chater Oval at Bowral.

Bruce played with Mid North Coast and Graham with North East Victoria and both enjoyed the friendships and opportunities which were extended over the three days.

Coffs Golden Oldies practice in the Richardson Park nets each Wednesday from 1.00pm until about 3.00pm.

New faces are always welcome.

For further details contact Graham Doust on 0414711951.

By Graham DOUST