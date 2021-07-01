Coffs Harbour Golf Club Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 1, 2021 COFFS Harbour Golf Club Men’s results 17 June – Single Stableford sponsored by Coffs Harbour Toyota (203 starters). Lakes: Shane Heffernan (Bellingen – 24) 42, Christopher Noel (17) 41c/b, Dan Curley (5) 41, David Nicholls (13) 40c/b. Balls to 35. East: VJ Singh (14) 39, David Sercombe (41) 38, Mark Mason (25) 37c/b, Garry Forster (13) 37. Balls to 34. West: Werner Krex (29) 42, Des Kingdom (33) 40, Glenn Johnstone (12) 38, Ray Alaban (22) 37. Balls to 34c/b. Gross: Billy Flanagan (+3) 39. Eagle: Jason Bailey (14th). NTP’s 3rd (pro-pin): John Nichols 118cm; 6th: Colin Lane 169cm; 12th: Dan Curley 98cm; 15th (pro-pin): Mike Saunders 1100cm; 22nd: Chris Clark 116cm; 26th (pro-pin): Tyler Corfe 136cm. 19 June – Single Stableford (234 starters). Lakes: Mick Pountney (20) 40, Bob Tweddle (21) 39, MJ Smith (24) 38, Phil Ranieri (25) 37c/b. Balls to 34c/b. East: Jason Wear (17) 36c/b, Marius Eden (11) 36c/b, Andrew Newick (6) 36, Ray Lemire (20) 34c/b. Balls to 32c/b. West: Werner Krex (31) 40, Dallas Nickell (14) 39, Alistair Freeman (11) 38c/b, Barry Gentle (11) 38. Balls to 32c/b. Gross: Aden Louez (+2) 33. NTP’s 3rd (pro-pin): Barry Gentle 85cm; 6th: Rob McComas 130cm; 12th: Paul Hope 130cm; 15th (pro-pin): Ken McNally 485cm; 22nd: John Whitwam 232cm; 26th (pro-pin): John Dunkin 60cm. 24 June – Single Stableford sponsored by Coffs Harbour Toyota (214 starters). Lakes: Mark Fisher (16) 42, Mark Heath (18) 41, Gary Chase (25) 39. Balls to 34c/b. East: Russ McConchie (17) 42, Robert Potts (11) 39, Andrew Carter (9) 37. Balls to 32. West: Ron Smith (17) 41, Paul Mealey (14) 40, George Hyslop (33) 38c/b. Balls to 34c/b. Gross: Bill Flanagan (+2) 39. Eagle: Billy Flanagan (14th). NTP’s 3rd (pro-pin): VJ Singh 150cm; 6th: Dave Flood 28cm; 12th: Colin Hosie 42cm; 15th (pro-pin): Robert Corrigan 187cm; 22nd: Wilson McOrist 325cm; 26th (pro-pin): Mitch Dunn 355cm. 26 June – Single Stableford sponsored by FM Glenn (234 starters). Lakes: Steve Janda (25) 41, Jay Kirkman (14) 40c/b, Gavin Moor (14) 40, John Senes (17) 39c/b. Balls to 35c/b. East: Phil Anderson (28) 42c/b, Bob St John (23) 42, Dave Flood (17) 40, Paul Currie (10) 39c/b. Balls to 34c/b. West: Bruce Silvia (2) 39c/b, Marius Eden (10) 39, John Davie (24) 37c/b, Glenn Lasker (9) 37c/b. Balls to 34c/b. Gross: Robert Corrigan (2) 33. NTP’s 3rd (pro-pin): Colin Cutt 247cm; 6th: Wade Secomb 120cm; 12th: Steve Brown 115cm; 15th (pro-pin): Paul Hope 33cm; 22nd: Troy Erskine 115cm; 26th (pro-pin): Peter Ramstadius 184cm.