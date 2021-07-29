0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Golf Club Men’s Results

July 8 – Single Stableford sponsored by Coffs Harbour Toyota (230 starters).

Lakes: Alan Burns (23) 41c/b, Rich Rees (26) 41c/b, Corey De Silva (12) 41c/b, Brian Pollard (17) 41.

Balls to 33c/b.

East: Phil Price (21) 44, Noel Webber (26) 37c/b, Tony Failes (5) 37, Graham Macumber (21) 36c/b.

Balls to 33c/b.

West: Ken Gibson (27) 40, Andy Gilkes (27) 38c/b, Mick Brazel (11) 38c/b, John Gallagher (24) 38c/b.

Balls to 34c/b.

Gross: Paul Hope (1) 36.

NTP’s – 3rd (pro-pin): Ken Gibson 68cm; 6th: Peter Bailey 100cm; 12th: Peter Jackson 182cm; 15th (pro-pin): Keith Finney 51cm; 22nd: Sean Golding 67cm; 26th (pro-pin): John Weber 7cm.

July 10 – 2BBB Stableford Single in Conjunction sponsored by Hoys Allied Health & Wellness (230 starters).

Lakes: Lewis Belford (30) and Zach Norton (22) 52, Asttan Hope (14) and Paul Hope (2) 46, Jason Wear (17) and Josh Laugs (21) 45c/b.

Balls to 42c/b.

East: Bull Stokes (10) and Pup Sheehan (12) 43c/b, Glenn Johnstone (16) and Ian Saunders (18) 43, Steve Stocks (9) and Phil Atkin (23) 42c/b.

Balls to 41c/b. West: Codey Rice (22) and Josh Hagarty (9) 47, Peter Swain (23) and Tim Wilson (20) 46c/b, Grant Oxenford (18) and Robert Chang (27) 46.

Balls to 41c/b.

Indiv: Neville Haworth (24) 39.

NTP’s – 3rd (pro-pin): Rob McComas 10cm; 6th: Luke Stow 111cm; 12th: Tony Chadd 71cm; 15th (pro-pin): Wilson McOrist 401cm; 22nd: Steve Thompson 211cm; 26th (pro-pin): Barry Thomas 219cm.

July 15 – Single Stableford sponsored by Coffs Harbour Toyota (221 starters).

Lakes: David Eather (16) 42, Graeme Diffey 10) 41, Terry Corfe (12) 39c/b, Jack Pountney (+4) 39.

Balls to 34.

East: Luke Johnson (11) 41, Paul Bailey (20) 39, Sean Golding (9) 38c/b, Wilson McOrist (8) 38c/b.

Balls to 33c/b.

West: David Nevell (11) 43, Lewis Belford (24) 39, Ron Smith (15) 38c/b, Ian Llewellyn (10) 38.

Balls to 34c/b.

Gross: Billy Flanagan (+2) 34.

NTP’s – 3rd (pro-pin): Adam Woods 26cm; 6th: Grant Purdy 107cm; 12th: Tom Handel 21cm; 15th (pro-pin): Sean Golding 163cm; 22nd: Sean Golding 87cm; 26th (pro-pin): Michael Elliott 162cm.

July 17 – 2 Person Aggregate Stableford (235 starters).

Lakes: Rodney Hope and Asttyn Hope 74, Rich Rees and Justin Reid 72, Mark Davidson and Colin Hosie 71.

Balls to 64c/b.

East: Chris Penn and Peter Bailey 71c/b, Kev Forster and Brock Munro 71, Robin Hepi and Matthew Parkins 68.

Balls to 63.

West: Peter Rice and Glenn Johnstone 70, Greg Parmenter and Adam Young 66c/b, Barry Thomas and Mark Heath 66. Balls to 62.

NTP’s – 6th: Tim Welsford 145cm; 12th: Ross White 160cm; 15th (pro-pin): JJ Jones 241cm; 22nd: Andrew Ross 320cm; 26th (pro-pin): Garry Swain 240cm.

July 22 – Single Stableford sponsored by Coffs Harbour Toyota (227 starters).

Lakes: Cameron Wendt (24) 41, George Hyslop (33) 40c/b, David Nicholls (12) 40, Wilson McOrist (9) 38.

Balls to 34c/b. East: Brett Banwell (14) 39, JV Newcombe (13) 38c/b, Tony Failes (5) 38, Chris Spencer (4) 37.

Balls to 33.

West: Craig Little (11) 40, Robert Potts (11) 39c/b, Dave Hagarty (10) 39, Don Townsend (18) 38c/b.

Balls to 33c/b.

Eagles: Michael Krilich 11th; JV Newcombe 14th.

NTP’s – 3rd (pro-pin): Ron Smith 302cm; 6th: Cameron Wendt 168cm; 12th: Adrian Clark 240cm; 15th (pro-pin): Chris McKimm 147cm; 22nd: Chris McKimm 350cm; 26th (pro-pin): Chris Mounser 114cm.

July 24 – Single Stableford sponsored by Coffs Harbour Golf Club Juniors (249 starters).

Lakes: Cooper Patricks (18) 44, Robert Chang (26) 38c/b, Bryan Maxwell (13) 38, Chris Paynter (6) 37, Bull Stokes (9) 36c/b. Super Six: Cooper Patricks.

Balls to 34c/b.

East: Chris Penn (10) 40, Dennis Hardgrove (22) 39c/b, Chris Braithwaite (10) 39c/b, Rex Neill (17) 39, Grant Purdy (8) 38c/b. Super Six: Colin Lane.

Balls to 33c/b.

West: Dave Flood (17) 42, Jim Anderson (26) 39c/b, Troy Wear (13) 39c/b, Mick Brazel (11) 39, Ken Trevaskis (19) 38c/b. Super Six: Shane Gourley.

Balls to 34c/b. Gross: Aden Louez (+3) 38. Eagle: Aden Louez 14th.