Coffs Harbour Golf Club Ladies

TUESDAY 5 July – 4 Person Ambrose 9 Hole Comp. with 42 starters

Milla Adamson, Marg Simons, Jo Gal and Carmel Hill 31.25, Karen Webster, Trish Mackay, Viv Gayford and Judy Everitt 33.

Wednesday 6 July – rained out.

Saturday 9 July – Four Ball Stableford with 46 starters

Debby France and Jo Symons 43, Leah Ray and Gail De Groot 41 c/b.

NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Trish Lemin, 6th Trish Lemin, 22nd Gayle Jones, 26th Cheryl Bonthorne.

Tuesday 12 July – Maximum Stroke Round 9 Hole Comp with 31 starters

A Grade – Prue Trethowan (43) 34, Kathy Goodsell-Eagles (34) 35.

B Grade – Marg Simons (48) 37, Barb Withers (50) 39.

NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Marg Simons, 6th Suzanne McOrist, Marg Simons.

Wednesday 13 July – 2 Person Ambrose with 104 starters

Sponsored by Terry White Chemist

Captain versus President Team Event

Hayley Butler and Kerry Wilson 69, Lyn Neaves and Gayle Jones 69.75, Gina Dodd and Patricia Lumley 70.75, Karen Brown and Lynda Butler 71, Gail De Groot and Keryn Little 71.5, Fiona O’Meara and Steph Martyn 71.75.

NTP’s – 12th Keryn Little (Shearwater Voucher) Sue Seaton, 15th Greer Galloway, Lindy Ingham, Trisha Leng, 22nd Catherine Reynolds, 26th (Pro Pin) Kerry Wilson, Maria Swain.

Friday 15 July – Ladybird Challenge with 50 starters.

Sponsored by Coffs City Golf Centre

Ying Pfeifer 44, Dot Trevaskis 41, Kirsty Arthur 37 c/b, Elizabeth Brown

37, Denise Kaiser 36 c/b, Greer Galloway 36.

NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Linda Bradley, Jennifer Macaulay, 6th Diane Mayo, Annelies Voorthuis, 12th Judy Westwood, Denise Kaiser, 15th Trish Nance, Annelies Voorthuis.

Saturday 16 July – 2 Person Aggregate Stableford with 46 starters.

Foster, Tracey and Pailthorpe, Merita 71.

NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Suzanne McOrist, 12th Jodi Murdoch, 15th Dallas Lamb.

By Helen RHODES