Coffs Harbour Golf Club Ladies

TUESDAY 16 August – Single Stableford 9 Hole Comp with 40 starters.

Overall Winner – Helena Johnston 19 Shearwater voucher.

A Grade – Margot Gook 16 c/b, Maureen Warnock 16.

B Grade – Anne Grundy 17, Tania Norberry 16.

NTP’s – 12th (Pro Pin) Karen Webster, Marg Simons, 15th Prue Trethowan, Margaret Whitelegge.

Wednesday 17 August – 4 Ball Aggregate with 98 starters

Sponsored by Geoff King Motors

Overall Winners – Kit Goodsell & Kathy Goodsell-Eagles 75, Gayle Jones & Dallas Lamb 72, Heather Watkins & Leah Ray 70 c/b, Jackie McIntosh & Elaine Phillips 70 c/b, Gina Dodd & Keryn Little 70 c/b.

NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Gail De Groot, Jo Habgood, Kathy Goodsell-Eagles, 6th Lea Smith, 22nd Tracey Kean, Janelle Passlow, Joy Amos, 26th Beck Goldsmith, Jenny Schofield, Lea Smith. Single Stableford Winner – Maz Scully 41.

Friday 19 August – Ladybird Challenge Single Stableford with 46 starters

Sponsored by Coffs City Golf Centre

Trisha Leng 40, Lyn Neaves 38, Dallas Lamb 37 c/b, Kit Goodsell 37 c/b, Joan Griffin 37, Lindy Ingham 36.

NTPs – 3rd (Pro Pin) Greer Galloway.

Congratulations to Cheryl Bonthorne with an eagle on the 19th.

Saturday 20 August – Golf NSW Medal Round 4/ Club Medal Stroke Round with

35 starters

Sue McLean (27) 73 c/b, Tracey Kean (17) 73, Jane Durler (30) 74 c/b.

Gross Winner – Wendy Johnstone (11) 88.

NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Jo Symons, 22nd Merita Pailthorpe, 26th Lindy Ingham.

By Helen RHODES