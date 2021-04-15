COFFS Harbour Golf Club Ladies
Tue 30 March 9 Hole Stroke Event with 53 starters
A Grade – Carolyn Daley (24) 34, Jo Foggiato (44) 35, Yvonne Avery (34)
36 c/b. B Grade – Joy Bailey (53) 33, Maureen Warnock (46) 37, Gillian
Tschaut (54) 38 c/b. NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Sandra Dollin, 6th Jo
Corrigan, Pauline Cahill.
Wed 31 March Irish Team Stableford (Best 3) with 117 starters
Sponsored by the Leprechauns
Machelle Nichol, Greer Galloway, Carrie Fagan & Dallas Lamb 110, Lynda
Butler, Caroline Campbell, Karen Brown & Tracey Kean 106, Jane Durler,
Cath Bailey, Keryn Little & Tracey Foster 105. NTP’s – 12th Lynda
Butler, Sheryl Joyce, Joce Landrey, 15th Lynda Butler, Janelle Passlow,
Trisha Leng, 22nd Gail De Groot, Sue Mealey, Sue Seaton, 26th (Pro Pin)
Keryn Little, Judi Isles, Jo Foggiato.
Lucky Door Prize – Christine
Tessari.
Sat 3 & Sun 4 April Easter Cup 36 Hole Stableford Event
Sponsored by All Office and Business
Sat 3 Apr with 47 starters
Norma Andrews 40, Tiffany Paul (Crescent Head Country Club) 36 c/b,
Annelies Voorthuis 36 c/b. NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Greer Galloway, 6th
Jos Mitchell, 22nd Bev Smith, 26th Merita Pailithorpe.
Sun 4 April played Medley Stableford 140 starters
Jo Symons 45, Jo Habgood 39 c/b, Dallis Hogan 38 c/b. NTP’s – 3rd
Machelle Nichol, 15th Carrie Fagan.
Overall Winners – Jo Symons 78 (33 & 45), Carrie Fagan 74 (37 & 37),
Greer Galloway 74 (38 & 36).
Tue 6 April and Wed 7 April – washed out.
Sat 10 Apr Single Stableford with 40 starters
Norma Andrews 37, Leah Ray 33 c/b, Romana Murphy 33 c/b. NTP’s – 3rd
(Pro Pin) Romana Murphy, 6th Carrie Fagan, 12th Amanda Cook, 15th Norma
Andrews.
By Helen RHODES