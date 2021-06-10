Coffs Harbour Golf Club Ladies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TUESDAY 1 June – 9 Hole Comp.

Novelty/Charity Day for Animal Rescue.

Coffs Harbour Animal Rescue Coffs Harbour is a not for profit charity run by volunteers helping rehome animals.

60 Ladies had a fun day playing novelty golf, giggling and snacking their way around 9 holes while also raising $970.

Food, bedding, blankets and a host of other goods to benefit the charity were also donated.

A big thanks to those who donated prizes on the day – Matt Allan (head Professional at Coffs Harbour Golf Club) who donated 4 golf lessons, which were auctioned off and 2 dozen balls.

Olde Memories & Treasures who donated a beautiful set of amethyst earrings for our raffle.

Rowena Dexter & Heather Watkins provided 4 bottles of wine, Dinah Nutchey-Robinson provided 80 preloved golf balls, Helen Rhodes provided 2 restaurant vouchers and course set up, and last but not least the Animal Rescue chickens who laid a few dozen eggs which were sold off.

Winners on the day were: A Grade – Sue Seaton 17 c/b, Jo Corrigan 17, Glenice Cutt 15 c/b. B Grade – Chris Cuthbert 20, Jo Gal 19, Jo Foggiato 16 c/b. Nearest to Declan the Dog 22nd – Janette Curran, Vicky Hunter.

Nearest to Cameron the Cat 26th Trish Mackay, Vicky Hunter.

Longest/Accurate Drive Yvonne Avery, Jo Foggiato.

Wednesday 2 June – Golf NSW Medal Round 2/Club Medal + Captains KO Qualifying Stroke Event 91 starters

A Grade – Maureen Cotsell (21) 70, Greer Galloway (17) 71.

B Grade – Louise Knight (30) 73 c/b, Leah Ray (24) 73 c/b.

C Grade – Margie Horne (32) 69, Elaine Bowers (43) 71. Gross Winners – A Grade – Trish Nance 85.

B Grade – Merita Pailthorpe 98 c/b.

C Grade – Lea Smith 109 c/b.

NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Suzanne McOrist, Chris Cuthbert, 6th Jude Cole, Shireen Miller, 22nd Keryn Little, Heather Watkins, 26th Tracey Kean, Sandra Lawrence, Sue Morgan. Putting Comp. 6 way tie on 29 putts – Caroline Campbell, Judy Westwood, Carolyn Hoogervorst, Janette Curran, Sandra Price, Lynda Butler.

Saturday 5 June – Golf NSW Medal Round 3 Stroke Event 45 starters

Diane Mayo (24) 71 c/b, Ying Pfeifer (39) 71, Trisha Leng (35) 74 c/b.

Gross Winner – Trish Nance 89 c/b.

NTP’s – 12th Jude Cole, 15th Maureen Cotsell, 22nd Narelle Dunst, 26th (Pro Pin) Phoebe Court.

Putting Comp Maria Swain.

By Helen RHODES