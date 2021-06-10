Coffs Harbour Golf Club Ladies Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 10, 2021 1. Norma Wilson, Gillian Tschaut & Heather Young having a snack at the snake hole during the Animal Rescue Coffs Harbour Charity Day TUESDAY 1 June – 9 Hole Comp. Novelty/Charity Day for Animal Rescue. Coffs Harbour Animal Rescue Coffs Harbour is a not for profit charity run by volunteers helping rehome animals. 60 Ladies had a fun day playing novelty golf, giggling and snacking their way around 9 holes while also raising $970. Food, bedding, blankets and a host of other goods to benefit the charity were also donated. A big thanks to those who donated prizes on the day – Matt Allan (head Professional at Coffs Harbour Golf Club) who donated 4 golf lessons, which were auctioned off and 2 dozen balls. Olde Memories & Treasures who donated a beautiful set of amethyst earrings for our raffle. Rowena Dexter & Heather Watkins provided 4 bottles of wine, Dinah Nutchey-Robinson provided 80 preloved golf balls, Helen Rhodes provided 2 restaurant vouchers and course set up, and last but not least the Animal Rescue chickens who laid a few dozen eggs which were sold off. Winners on the day were: A Grade – Sue Seaton 17 c/b, Jo Corrigan 17, Glenice Cutt 15 c/b. B Grade – Chris Cuthbert 20, Jo Gal 19, Jo Foggiato 16 c/b. Nearest to Declan the Dog 22nd – Janette Curran, Vicky Hunter. Nearest to Cameron the Cat 26th Trish Mackay, Vicky Hunter. Longest/Accurate Drive Yvonne Avery, Jo Foggiato. Wednesday 2 June – Golf NSW Medal Round 2/Club Medal + Captains KO Qualifying Stroke Event 91 starters A Grade – Maureen Cotsell (21) 70, Greer Galloway (17) 71. B Grade – Louise Knight (30) 73 c/b, Leah Ray (24) 73 c/b. C Grade – Margie Horne (32) 69, Elaine Bowers (43) 71. Gross Winners – A Grade – Trish Nance 85. B Grade – Merita Pailthorpe 98 c/b. C Grade – Lea Smith 109 c/b. NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Suzanne McOrist, Chris Cuthbert, 6th Jude Cole, Shireen Miller, 22nd Keryn Little, Heather Watkins, 26th Tracey Kean, Sandra Lawrence, Sue Morgan. Putting Comp. 6 way tie on 29 putts – Caroline Campbell, Judy Westwood, Carolyn Hoogervorst, Janette Curran, Sandra Price, Lynda Butler. Saturday 5 June – Golf NSW Medal Round 3 Stroke Event 45 starters Diane Mayo (24) 71 c/b, Ying Pfeifer (39) 71, Trisha Leng (35) 74 c/b. Gross Winner – Trish Nance 89 c/b. NTP’s – 12th Jude Cole, 15th Maureen Cotsell, 22nd Narelle Dunst, 26th (Pro Pin) Phoebe Court. Putting Comp Maria Swain. By Helen RHODES 2. Heather Watkins marking the Nearest to the Cat card during the Animal Rescue Coffs Harbour Charity Day