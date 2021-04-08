0 SHARES Share Tweet

1 April – Single Stableford sponsored by Coffs Harbour Toyota (215 starters). Lakes: John Clingan (29) 41, Ken Green (27) 40, Bully Norton (12) 38c/b, Barry Thomas (22) 38. Balls to 33. East: Brian May (13) 40, Russ McConchie (13) 36c/b, Adrian McGregor (9) 36, Peter Walduck (15) 35c/b. Balls to 34c/b. West: John Weber (6) 41, Freddy Garcia (15) 39c/b, Michael Conlan (11) 39c/b, Scott Geddes (30) 39. Balls to 34c/b. Gross: Shane Cutmore (Scr) 34.

NTP’s – 3rd (pro-pin): Grahame Kell 110cm; 6th: Warren Carr 220cm; 12th: Bruce Berry 126cm; 15th (pro-pin): Warren Carr Hole-In-One; 22nd: John Weber 43cm; 26th (pro-pin): Russ McConchie 69cm.

3 April – Day 1 of Easter Classic sponsored by All Office & Business (266 starters). Lakes: Peter Cleal (12) 40, David Norberry (11) 39c/b, Tim Welsford (20) 39c/b, Mick Logan (12) 39c/b. Balls to 35c/b. East: Bill Nichol (12) 43, Mark Dodd (10) 40, Justin Hughes (11) 39c/b, Richie Sorensen (9) 39c/b. Balls to 34c/b. West: Murray Archibald (12) 43, Patrick Lawlor (16) 40c/b, Noel Goodworth (11) 40, Harry McMillan (+1) 39c/b. Balls to 36. Eagles: Wayne Kelley (8th), Matthew Lill (17th). NTP’s – 3rd (pro-pin): Mitch Gerdes 128cm; 6th: Shane Cutmore 190cm; 12th: Robert Kitchen Hole-In-One; 15th (pro-pin): Dan Swain 340cm; 22nd: Brady Parker 210cm; 26th (pro-pin): Jeff Robinson Hole-In-One.

4 April – Day 2 of Easter Classic sponsored by All Office & Business (140 starters). Lakes: Duane Norton (30) 47, Jo Symons (23) 45, Neil Coogan (8) 41c/b, Bill Nichol (12) 41, Ian Kenny (Sawtell – 11) 40c/b, Josh Hagarty (10) 40, Jo Habgood (25) 39c/b. Balls to 35c/b. NTP’s – 3rd (pro-pin): Paul Fitzgerald 46cm, Machelle Nichol 343cm; 6th: Billy Flanagan 33cm; 12th: Ty Faint 63cm; 15th: Neil Coogan Hole-In-One, Carrie Fagan 123cm.

The Men’s Club Championships have been rescheduled to November.

COFFS Harbour Golf Club Men