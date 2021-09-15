Coffs Harbour Golf Club Mens Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 15, 2021 COFFS Harbour Golf Club Mens Results 9 September – Single Stableford sponsored by Coffs Harbour Toyota (186 starters). Lakes: Brian May (15) 39c/b, Luke Stow (8) 39, Peter Hunt (14) 38c/b. Balls to 32c/b. East: Ken Green (28) 39, Marty McFadden (13) 38c/b, John Senes (15) 38. Balls to 32c/b. West: David Nicholls (11) 39, Chris Hogan (19) 38c/b, Jack Cutmore (24) 38. Balls to 32c/b. Gross: Wayne Cormick (4) 33. Hole-in-One: Mick Galloway (3rd). Super Six: Brian May, Marty McFadden, Jeff Howlett. 11 September – Single Stroke sponsored by KBS Mackay (246 starters). Lakes: Peter Ryan (26) 64c/b, Shaun Marshall (17) 64, Josh Hagarty (10) 66c/b, Robert Chang (28) 66c/b. Balls to 73c/b. East: Robin Nash (10) 67, Troy Erskine (8) 68c/b, Chris Penn (10) 68c/b, Adam Peckham (20) 68c/b. Balls to 72c/b. West: Mark Norberry (13) 63c/b, Noel Olive (17) 63c/b, Sam Pinnuck (8) 63c/b, Trevor Bissett (23) 63. Balls to 71c/b. Gross: Harry McMillan (+2) 68c/b. Super Six: Robert Chang, Adam Peckham, Gerrie Becker.