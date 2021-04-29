Coffs Harbour Golf Club Monday Vets

RESULTS Coffs Harbour Golf Club Monday Vets – Monday 26 April 2021

40 Members played a Single Stableford in perfect playing conditions.

Winners:

Gents:

Roger Martin 23

Ken Barber 18

David Haynes 17 C/b

Ladies:

Val Budny 19

Maureen Golding 17 C/b

Elizabeth Habgood 17

Ball Comp:

Gents –

John Miles 17

Rick Jenkins 16 C/b

Ross Brown 16 C/b

Les Rollins 16

Jeff Howlett 15 C/b

Ladies –

Vicki Silver 16 C/b

Joan Levingston 16

Jenny Tooth 15 C/b

Jill Howlett 15

Margie Horne 14 C/b

Nearest the pins:

3rd Hole – Garry Silver & Elizabeth Habgood

6th Hole – Andy Gilkes & Jenny Tooth.

Next week – Single Stableford.

 

By Vicki SILVER

