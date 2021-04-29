RESULTS Coffs Harbour Golf Club Monday Vets – Monday 26 April 2021
40 Members played a Single Stableford in perfect playing conditions.
Winners:
Gents:
Roger Martin 23
Ken Barber 18
David Haynes 17 C/b
Ladies:
Val Budny 19
Maureen Golding 17 C/b
Elizabeth Habgood 17
Ball Comp:
Gents –
John Miles 17
Rick Jenkins 16 C/b
Ross Brown 16 C/b
Les Rollins 16
Jeff Howlett 15 C/b
Ladies –
Vicki Silver 16 C/b
Joan Levingston 16
Jenny Tooth 15 C/b
Jill Howlett 15
Margie Horne 14 C/b
Nearest the pins:
3rd Hole – Garry Silver & Elizabeth Habgood
6th Hole – Andy Gilkes & Jenny Tooth.
Next week – Single Stableford.
By Vicki SILVER