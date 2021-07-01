Coffs Harbour Golf Club Monday Vets Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 1, 2021 RESULTS Coffs Harbour Golf Club Monday Vets 28 June 2021 48 members played a four person Las Vegas Ambrose – First: Team 5 – 23 Frank Budny Lois Elsworthy Keith Mellalieu Lyn Whitelaw Second Team 6 – 24 Trevor Bissett Judy Ames Mary Mason Maureen Golding Third Team 11 – 24.5 Michael Scott Jeff Howlett Bill Roffey Ken Barber Fourth Team 7 – 25 Ros Bennett Elizabeth Habgood Marilyn Waterhouse Caroline Whitelegge Fifth Team Two – 25.5 on c/b Garry Silver Vicki Silver Jim McIntosh Kirsty Arthur. Next week Single Stableford. By Vicki SILVER