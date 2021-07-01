Coffs Harbour Golf Club Monday Vets

RESULTS Coffs Harbour Golf Club Monday Vets 28 June 2021

48 members played a four person Las Vegas Ambrose –

First:

Team 5 – 23

Frank Budny

Lois Elsworthy

Keith Mellalieu

Lyn Whitelaw

Second

Team 6 – 24

Trevor Bissett

Judy Ames

Mary Mason

Maureen Golding

Third

Team 11 – 24.5

Michael Scott

Jeff Howlett

Bill Roffey

Ken Barber

Fourth

Team 7 – 25

Ros Bennett

Elizabeth Habgood

Marilyn Waterhouse

Caroline Whitelegge

Fifth

Team Two – 25.5 on c/b

Garry Silver

Vicki Silver

Jim McIntosh

Kirsty Arthur.

Next week Single Stableford.

 

By Vicki SILVER

