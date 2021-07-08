Coffs Harbour Golf Club Monday Vets Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 8, 2021 RESULTS Monday 5 July 2021 40 Members played a Single Stableford. The winners – Gents: Keith Mellalieu 21 Roger Martin 19 c/b Trevor Bissett 19 Ladies: Chris Tessari 16 Vicki Silver 15 Jill Howlett 14 c/b Ball Comp: Frank Ryan 18 Andy Gilkes 17 c/b Jeff Howlett 17 Noel Frame 15 c/b Garry Silver 15 Lois Ellworthy 14 Nijole McNally 13 Elizabeth Habgood 12 c/b Kirsty Arthur 12 c/b Joan Levingston 12 c/b Next week is a two person team event – a multiplier, good luck. By Vicki SILVER