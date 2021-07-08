Coffs Harbour Golf Club Monday Vets

RESULTS Monday 5 July 2021

40 Members played a Single Stableford.

The winners –

Gents:

Keith Mellalieu 21

Roger Martin 19 c/b

Trevor Bissett 19

Ladies:

Chris Tessari 16

Vicki Silver 15

Jill Howlett 14 c/b

Ball Comp:

Frank Ryan 18

Andy Gilkes 17 c/b

Jeff Howlett 17

Noel Frame 15 c/b

Garry Silver 15

Lois Ellworthy 14

Nijole McNally 13

Elizabeth Habgood 12 c/b

Kirsty Arthur 12 c/b

Joan Levingston 12 c/b

Next week is a two person team event – a multiplier, good luck.

 

By Vicki SILVER

