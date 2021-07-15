Coffs Harbour Golf Club Monday Vets

MONDAY 12 July 2021

43 Members and Visitors played a 9 Hole Two Person Stableford Multiplier and most of us are still talking to our partners.

The Winners –

First

Lyn Whitelaw & Caroline Whitelegge with 44 points

Second

Norman Shannon & Jean O’Connor 37

Third

Andy Gilkes & John Miles 32

Ball Comp:

Keith Mellalieu & Chris Tessari 30

Roger Martin & Garry Silver 26

Les Rollins & Nijole McNally 24 c/b

Jenny Tooth & Kirsty Arthus 24 C/b

Jeff & Jill Howlett 24.

Nearest the pins –

22nd Hole Thelma Partridge & Jeff Howlett

26th Hole Elizabeth Habgood & Les Rollins.

Congratulations to all winners.

Next week is s Single Stableford.

 

By Vicki SILVER

