Coffs Harbour Golf Club Monday Vets Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 15, 2021 MONDAY 12 July 2021 43 Members and Visitors played a 9 Hole Two Person Stableford Multiplier and most of us are still talking to our partners. The Winners – First Lyn Whitelaw & Caroline Whitelegge with 44 points Second Norman Shannon & Jean O’Connor 37 Third Andy Gilkes & John Miles 32 Ball Comp: Keith Mellalieu & Chris Tessari 30 Roger Martin & Garry Silver 26 Les Rollins & Nijole McNally 24 c/b Jenny Tooth & Kirsty Arthus 24 C/b Jeff & Jill Howlett 24. Nearest the pins – 22nd Hole Thelma Partridge & Jeff Howlett 26th Hole Elizabeth Habgood & Les Rollins. Congratulations to all winners. Next week is s Single Stableford. By Vicki SILVER