Coffs Harbour Golf Club Monday Vets Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 29, 2021 COFFS Harbour Golf Club Monday Vets Results Monday 26 July 2021 41 members enjoyed excellent playing conditions to play a nine hole stableford medley. Winners: Gents Bill Roffey 26 Ken Barber 20 c/b Michael Scott 20 Ladies Vicki Silver 24 Caroline Whitelegge 22 Nijole McNally 20 Ball Comp: Gents Noel Frame 19 James Mcintosh 18 c/b Roger Martin 18 c/b John Wilgress 18 Rick Jenkins 17 Ladies: Bev Miles 19 c/b Lois Elworthy 19 c/b Jean O’Connor 19 Roz Bennett 18 c/b Kirsty Arthur 18 In lieu of nearest the pins – One ball each to Bruno Spagnolo, Kirsty Arthur & Roz Bennett. All three players made par on 22 & 26. Next week is a single stableford. By Vicki SILVER