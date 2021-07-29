Coffs Harbour Golf Club Monday Vets

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

COFFS Harbour Golf Club Monday Vets Results Monday 26 July 2021

41 members enjoyed excellent playing conditions to play a nine hole stableford medley.

Winners:

Gents

Bill Roffey 26

Ken Barber 20 c/b

Michael Scott 20

Ladies

Vicki Silver 24

Caroline Whitelegge 22

Nijole McNally 20

Ball Comp:

Gents

Noel Frame 19

James Mcintosh 18 c/b

Roger Martin 18 c/b

John Wilgress 18

Rick Jenkins 17

Ladies:

Bev Miles 19 c/b

Lois Elworthy 19 c/b

Jean O’Connor 19

Roz Bennett 18 c/b

Kirsty Arthur 18

In lieu of nearest the pins –

One ball each to Bruno Spagnolo, Kirsty Arthur & Roz Bennett.

All three players made par on 22 & 26.

Next week is a single stableford.

 

By Vicki SILVER

Leave a Reply

Top