Coffs Harbour Golf Club Results

COFFS Harbour Men

15 April – Single Stableford sponsored by Coffs Harbour Toyota (226 starters). Lakes: Cooper Bake-Smith (13) 39c/b, Glenn Johnstone (18) 39, Peter Grinlinton (20) 38c/b, Ray Nolan (16) 38. Balls to 34c/b. East: Shaun Wilson (8) 40, Garry Swain (14) 37, John Whitwam (15) 35c/b, Rex Neill (22) 35c/b. Balls to 33c/b. West: Andrew Rodway (9) 41, Brad Taylor (14) 40, Brian Pollard (20) 39, John Gallagher (27) 38c/b. Balls to 34c/b. Gross: Dan Swain (Scr) 36. Eagles: Cooper Bake-Smith (8th). NTP’s – 3rd (pro-pin): Adam Woods 161cm; 6th: Dave Williams 25cm; 12th: Jon Rowe 127cm; 15th (pro-pin): Greg Nance 172cm; 22nd: Tim Jacobs 153cm; 26th (pro-pin): Matt Ingle 85cm.

17 April – 4BBB Stablefoed NRL Colours Day sponsored by CNW Electrical (45 starters). Lakes: Peter Lean (11) 34. Balls to 27. East: Dave Sainsbury (26) 35. Balls to 19. West: Beau Secomb (9) 35. Balls to 20.

22 April – Single Stableford sponsored by Coffs Harbour Toyota (217 starters). Lakes: Brad Taylor (14) 40, Jack Pountney (+3) 38, Bully Norton (13) 36c/b. Balls to 34. East: Michael Krilich (8) 38, Andrew Rodway (8) 37c/b, Ryan Poole (16) 37c/b. Balls to 33. West: Matt Allan (1) 38c/b, Phil Ranieri (24) 38c/b, Cliff Webeck (22) 38. Balls to 33c/b.

Gross: Dan Swain (Scr) 36. NTP’s – 3rd (pro-pin): Chris Penn 133cm; 6th: Dan Swain 70cm; 12th: Rob Caldwell 170cm; 15th (pro-pin): Jack Pountney 142cm; 22nd: Geoff Knight 129cm; 26th (pro-pin): Peter Mackay 120cm.

24 April – Single Stroke sponsored by KBS Mackay (227 starters). Lakes: Danny Smith (19) 65, Pup Sheehan (11) 68c/b, Steve Stocks (9) 68c/b, Colin Lane (12) 38c/b. Balls to 73c/b. East: Warrick Lynch (3) 66c/b, Robert Peel (13) 66, John Whitwam (14) 67c/b, Troy Ian Erskine (6) 67c/b. Balls to 71c/b. West: Glenn Johnstone (15) 64, Mike Blewitt (23) 65, Bill Ginn (11) 66, David Aranyi (13) 67c/b. Balls to 69c/b. Gross: Billy Flanagan (+2) 67. Eagles: Luke Johnson (13th), Troy Goddard (16th). NTP’s – 3rd (pro-pin): Marshall Clarke 92cm; 6th: Al Mitchell 67cm; 12th: Grant Purdy 75cm; 15th (pro-pin): Gavin Moor 153cm; 22nd: Warrick Lynch 307cm; 26th (pro-pin): Owen McCosker 60cm.