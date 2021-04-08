COFFS Harbour Golf Club Results Monday Vets 5 April 2021.
28 Members played a Single Stableford event.
Winners:
Gents:
Bruno Spagnolo 21
Les Rollins 20
Frank Ryan 19
Ladies:
Vicki Silver 18 c/b
Thelma Partridge 18
Val Budny 17 c/b
Ball Comp:
Gents –
Bill Roffey 18 c/b
Garry Silver 18 c/b
Ross Brown 18
John Miles 17
Norman Shannon 16 c/b
Ladies-
Marilyn Waterhouse 17
Elizabeth Habgood 16 c/b
Mary Mason 16
Chris Tessari 14 c/b
Lois Elworthy 14
Next week Single Stableford followed by a shot gun start teams event on 26th April (Sandwich Day).
By Vicki SILVER