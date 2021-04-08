Coffs Harbour Golf Club Results Monday Vets

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

COFFS Harbour Golf Club Results Monday Vets 5 April 2021.

28 Members played a Single Stableford event.

Winners:

Gents:

Bruno Spagnolo 21

Les Rollins 20

Frank Ryan 19

Ladies:

Vicki Silver 18 c/b

Thelma Partridge 18

Val Budny 17 c/b

Ball Comp:

Gents –

Bill Roffey 18 c/b

Garry Silver 18 c/b

Ross Brown 18

John Miles 17

Norman Shannon 16 c/b

Ladies-

Marilyn Waterhouse 17

Elizabeth Habgood 16 c/b

Mary Mason 16

Chris Tessari 14 c/b

Lois Elworthy 14

Next week Single Stableford followed by a shot gun start teams event on 26th April (Sandwich Day).

 

By Vicki SILVER

Leave a Reply

Top