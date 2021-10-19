Coffs Harbour Golf Club’s Festival of Golf tees off on Sunday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE biggest and best week on the Coffs Harbour Golf Club calendar is about to tee off.

The 71st Annual Balter Festival of Golf starts on Sunday with competition rounds held every day until next weekend.

The Festival culminates with its major events, the North Coast Amateur Open and the Coffs Coast Ladies Classic for the gun golfers, and the Coffs Cup and Coffs Plate for those with higher handicaps being played over the last two days.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club’s head professional Matt Allan said the week will once again be a busy one for he and the staff in the club’s pro shop.

“Over the course of the eight days we’re looking at about 2,000 rounds of golf,” Allan said.

“It’s basically like running a Saturday competition every day for eight days.

“There are still some spots available for men or women looking to play a round but they’ll want to get in quick as there aren’t many left.”

There are 4-Ball, Ambrose and Single Stableford comps being held through the week.

Normally the event attracts players who travel to Coffs Harbour from all parts of the country to play but travel restrictions mean that won’t be the case for a second year running.

Allan sees a large silver lining to that cloud.

“The positive is that next year will be a cracker,” he said.

“After two years of COVID and people being unable to travel to Coffs Harbour for the event, it bodes well for next year.

“Having said that, this year’s Festival is being well supported by our fantastic club members and surrounding clubs.

“This year’s Festival of Golf is definitely not a non-event.”

Another positive is the course will once again be in peak condition as it is at this time every year for players participating in the Festival to enjoy.

Allan said the rain last week provided a blessing.

“There’s been a dry spell and we’ve been lucky with the club’s irrigation system and sensational greens staff to have the course in good condition but there’s nothing like natural rain and the nutrients in the rain will make the course really jump for this event and coming into summer,” he said.