Coffs Harbour Golf Monday Vets

42 MEMBERS and guests played a nine hole Single Stableford event in excellent golfing conditions on Monday 31 May 2021.

Winners –

Gents:

Ken Barber 19

Jeff Howlett 17 c/b

Ross Brown 17

Ladies:

Roz Bennett 18

Janice Thomsen 16

Jean O’Connor 15 c/b

Ball count –

Gents

Roger Martin 16

Andy Gilkes 15 c/b

James McIntosh 15 c/b

Rick Jenkins 15

Martin Van Waelsden 14 c/b

Ladies

Bev Miles 15 c/b

Joan Levingston 15 c/b

Christine Tessari 15

Vicki Silver 14 c/b

Caroline Whitelegge 14 c/b

Nearest the pins

22nd Hole Janice Thomsen & Jeff Howlett

26th Hole Jean O’Connor & Garry Silver.

Next week is a 4BBB – please keep in mind that this is a two person event and if you are unable to play you must let your partner know.

By Vicki SILVER