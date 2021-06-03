Coffs Harbour Golf Monday Vets Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 3, 2021 42 MEMBERS and guests played a nine hole Single Stableford event in excellent golfing conditions on Monday 31 May 2021. Winners – Gents: Ken Barber 19 Jeff Howlett 17 c/b Ross Brown 17 Ladies: Roz Bennett 18 Janice Thomsen 16 Jean O’Connor 15 c/b Ball count – Gents Roger Martin 16 Andy Gilkes 15 c/b James McIntosh 15 c/b Rick Jenkins 15 Martin Van Waelsden 14 c/b Ladies Bev Miles 15 c/b Joan Levingston 15 c/b Christine Tessari 15 Vicki Silver 14 c/b Caroline Whitelegge 14 c/b Nearest the pins 22nd Hole Janice Thomsen & Jeff Howlett 26th Hole Jean O’Connor & Garry Silver. Next week is a 4BBB – please keep in mind that this is a two person event and if you are unable to play you must let your partner know. By Vicki SILVER